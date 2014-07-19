Program Guide 07-19-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:41:25 Max Reger Variations & Fugue on a Theme of Hiller Op 100

Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794

00:45:00 00:53:47 Jean Sibelius Four Kalevala Legends Op 22

Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

01:41:00 00:50:35 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 15 in A major Op 141

Kurt Sanderling Cleveland Orchestra Erato 45815

02:34:00 00:12:25 Peggy Stuart Coolidge Spirituals in Sunshine and Shadow

Siegfried Landau Westphalian Symphony Vox 5157

02:48:00 00:30:11 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in F sharp minor Op 19

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303

03:20:00 00:51:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C minor

BBC Symphony Orchestra David Robertson Laura Aikin, soprano; Emma Bell, soprano; Jeremy Ovenden, tenor; James Rutherford, bass; BBC Symphony Chorus BBC 327

04:14:00 00:52:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

05:08:00 00:45:11 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 153

Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

05:55:00 00:25:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for 3 (or 2) Pianos in F major

Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson Fleisher, p Sony 743505

06:22:00 00:16:03 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 3 in F major

Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

06:32:00 00:09:00 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417184

07:31:00 00:27:44 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64

Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Ray Chen, violin Sony 798410

07:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Joaquín Rodrigo Five Pieces from the 16th Century

Artur Pizarro, piano

07:12:06 Rodolfo Halffter Ocho Tientos

Bretón String Quartet Naxos 572420

07:31:08 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e Op 64

Elmar Oliveira, violin; Principality of Asturias Symphonic Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Artek 40

08:00:50 Federico Jusid Tango, for 2 Pianos & Orchestra

Duo Lechner Tiempo, pianos (Karin Lechner & Sergio Tiempo) Avanti Classic

08:20:49 José María Vitier Sobre el sieglo de las

Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu Bis 356

08:31:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto in C, Hob.VIIb:1

Sol Gabetta, cello Basel Chamber Orchestra Sergio Ciomei RCA 754781

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 23, 2014 - From Chattanooga, Tennessee, this week's From the Top features an uproarious performance of the music of Japanese composer/pianist Hiromi Uehara, performed by a 14-year-old girl from nearby Maryville, Tennessee … We'll also hear from a young singer who has raised over $14,000 for arts programs at the local schools … and a local teenage guitar quartet serenades us with a classical arrangement of an Appalachian folk song.

Isabelle Durrenberger, violin, age 15 from Upper Arlington, Ohio

Introduction & Tarantella Op 43 by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

The McCallie Guitar Quartet, from Chattanooga, Tennessee

Black is the Color (of My True Love’s Hair), traditional Appalachian Mountain folk song, arranged by Bryan Johanson (b. 1951)

Ralston Hartness, age 17 from Chattanooga, Tennessee

Matthew Norris, age 17 from Signal Mountain, Tennessee

Drew Shikoh, age 16 from Signal Mountain, Tennessee

Griff Jayne, age 16 from Chattanooga, Tennessee

Adam Sadberry, flute, age 17 from Montgomery, Texas (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist)

Ballade for Flute & Piano by Frank Martin (1890–1974), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Mayuki Miyashita, piano, age 14 from Maryville, Tennessee

"The Tom and Jerry Show” by Hiromi Uehara (b. 1979)

Matthew Geise, viola, age 18 from Plano, Texas

First movement from Suite for Viola & Piano by Ernest Bloch (1880–1959), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Bellaserelle String Quartet

Allegro violento ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 20, by Alberto Ginastera (1916–1983)

Isabelle Durrenberger, violin I, age 15 from Upper Arlington, Ohio

Charles Gleason, violin II, age 17 from Gahanna, Ohio

Serena Hsu, viola, age 16 from Dublin, Ohio

Isobel Alsup, cello, age 16 from Delaware, Ohio (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist)

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Food Music

Bohuslav Martinu: La Revue de Cuisine: Prologue

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra/Christopher Hogwood (London 101395 CD) 3:41

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 211 “Coffee Cantata:” Selections

Edith Mathis, soprano; Peter Schreier, tenor; Theo Adam, bass; Chamber Orchestra Berlin/ Peter Schreier (Brilliant Classics 993667 CD) 5:33 & 6:31

Camille Saint-Saëns: Wedding Cake Op. 76

David Owen Norris, piano; I Musici de Montreal/Yuli Turovsky (Chandos 9246 CD) 6:13

Johann Strauss, Jr: Wiener Bonbons waltz

Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Anton Paulik (Vanguard 8080 CD) 9:00

Sir Arthur Sullivan-Sir Charles Mackerras: Pineapple Poll Ballet: Scene 1

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/ Sir Charles Mackerras (Arabesque 8016 LP) 7:12

Dmitri Shostakovich: Tea for Two (Tahiti Trot)

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Richrd Chailly (London 433702 CD) 3:33

Johann Strauss, Jr: Die Fledermaus: “Champagne chorus”

Peter Anders, tenor; Anny Schlemm, soprano, Rita Streich, soprano; Hans Wocke, tenor; Anneliese Müller, mezzo; RIAS Chorus and Orchestra/Ferenc Fricsay (Membran 223979 CD)

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Carl Davis - A talk with British composer Carl Davis about his scores for classic TV series like Upstairs Downstairs and Pride & Prejudice, and his compositions for silent films from the 1920s including Ben-Hur, Napoleon and The Phantom of the Opera

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Eagle of Destiny from Ben-Hur, 1925 (composed 1987) - Carl Davis Collection CD014 - Carl Davis

- Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond

School from Paul McCartney's Liverpool Oratorio, 1990 – EMI CDS 7 54371 2 - Paul McCartney/Carl Davis

- Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Choir and Soloists/Carl Davis, cond.

Keystone Cops Theme for Orchestra from The Hollywood Series, 1982 - Carl Davis Collection CDC013 - Carl Davis

- BBC Concert Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Rhapsody on Themes from The Snow Goose, 1971 - Carl Davis Collection CDC009 - Carl Davis

- Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Concert Version from The World At War, 1972 - Carl Davis Collection CDC009 - Carl Davis

- Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Meet the Family from Pride and Prejudice, 1995 - Carl Davis Collection CDC010 - Carl Davis

- Philharmonia Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Theme from Cranford, 2007 - Carl Davis Collection CDC004 - Carl Davis

- original soundtrack

Belgravia Nights from Upstairs Downstairs, 2010 - Carl Davis Collection CDC018 - Carl Davis

- Chamber Orchestra of London

Sarah's Walk from The French Lieutenant's Woman, 1981 - Carl Davis Collection CDC010 - Carl Davis

- Philharmonia Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

End Titles from The World At War, 1972 - Carl Davis Collection CDC006 - Carl Davis

- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy from Pride and Prejudice, 1995 - Carl Davis Collection CDC010 - Carl Davis

- Philharmonia Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Eagle of Destiny and Strange Conductor in the Sky from Napoleon, 1925 - Carl Davis Collection CDC007 - Carl Davis

- The Wren Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

The Flight of the Bumble Bee from The Tale of Tzar Sultan – Chandos 8329 - Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov

- Scottish National Orchestra/Neeme Jarvi, cond.

The Winged Horse and The Flying Carpet from The Thief of Bagdad, 1924 (composed 1984) - Carl Davis

Opening Titles, Earthquake and New Dawn from Ben-Hur, 1925 (composed 1987) - Carl Davis Collection CDC014 - Carl Davis

- Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Waltz and Gallup from Faust used in The Phantom of the Opera, 1925 (arranged in 1996) Charles Gounod/Carl Davis

Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy from Pride and Prejudice, 1995 - Carl Davis Collection CDC010 - Carl Davis

- Philharmonia Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Gershwin: How Rhapsody in Blue was written

12:08 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:13:41 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

Columbia Jazz Band Michael Tilson Thomas George Gershwin, piano CBS 42240

12:25:00 00:11:29 Peggy Stuart Coolidge Pioneer Dances

Siegfried Landau Westphalian Symphony Vox 5157

12:39:00 00:08:49 Michael Torke Javelin

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

12:50:00 00:06:16 John Williams Summon the Heroes

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: LA Opera

Georges Bizet: Carmen (1875)

Carmen…Patricia Barden

Don José…Brandon Jovanovich

Micaela…Pretty Yende

Escamillo…Ildebrando D'Archangelo

Zungia…Valentin Anikin

Morales…Daniel Armstrong

Frasquita…Hae Ji Chang

Mercedes…Carmen Zoe Velasco

Conductor: James Conlon

16:12 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:13:00 00:19:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253

16:35:00 00:22:19 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite Op 39

Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Mozart’s Gran Partita

17:04:00 00:52:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B-Flat K 361 "Gran Partita" (1784)--Stephen Taylor, Allan Vogel, oboe; Alexander Fiterstein, David Shifrin, clarinet; Larry Combs, Dennis Smylie, basset horn; Frank Morelli, Milan Turkovic, bassoon; Gail Williams, Patrick Pridemore, William Purvis, Angela Cordell, horn; Edgar Meyer, double bass

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: All I Want … - Tevye, Eliza Doolittle, the Little Mermaid and 14 other characters tell us what they’re looking for in life

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:01 00:03:33 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Wouldn't It Be Loverly?

Julie Andrews My Fair Lady -- London Cast Sony SK60539

18:04:37 00:01:02 Frederick Loewe Overture from "My Fair Lady"

Orchestra My Fair Lady -- London Cast Sony SK60539

18:05:36 00:02:31 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Everybody's Got a Home but Me

Laura Osnes Pipe Dream -- City Center Encores Cast Ghostlight 91558-44632

18:08:06 00:02:32 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Maybe

Andrea McCardle Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:11:14 00:02:40 Leroy Anderson-Walter and Jean Kerr Who's Been Sitting in My Chair?

Elaine Stritch Goldilocks -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48222

18:14:11 00:03:11 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg The Eagle and Me

Dooley Wilson Bloomer Girl -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440013561-2

18:17:49 00:05:14 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick If I Were a Rich Man

Alfred Molina Fiddler on the Roof -- 2004 B'way Revival PS Classics PS-420

18:23:28 00:03:19 Jerry Herman Before the Parade Passes By

Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431-2

18:27:26 00:02:36 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Much More

Rita Gardner The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314543665-2

18:30:15 00:03:41 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Some People

Ethel Merman Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60848

18:34:07 00:03:41 Stephen Sondheim Anyone Can Whistle

Lee Remick Anyone Can Whistle -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK2480

18:38:01 00:01:51 L.Bernstein-Richard Wilbur Oh, Happy We!

Barbara Cook, Robert Rounseville Candide -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86859

18:40:30 00:03:16 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Part of Your World

Jodi Benson The Little Mermaid -- Film Soundtrack Disney CD-018

18:43:48 00:02:43 Jonathan Larson One Song Glory

Adam Pascal Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:47:20 00:04:23 Stephen Sondheim Our Time

Company Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5840

18:52:06 00:00:54 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:07 00:03:52 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Filler: My Own Morning

Leslie Uggams Hallelujah, Baby! -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48218

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:52 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite Op 40

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423060

19:24:00 00:30:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor

Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Joela Jones, piano; Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot; Luba Orgonášová, soprano; Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano; Herbert Lippert, tenor; Ruben Drole, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:42:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C major Op 86

20:50:00 00:16:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Great Fugue in B flat major Op 133

21:10:00 00:34:00 Olivier Messiaen Trois petits liturgies de la Présence

21:50:00 00:09:57 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 460506

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Jean Shepherd opines about “For Men Only” and “Better Living through Chemistry”...Ruth Draper presents her classic “Italian Lesson” ..Richard Howland-Bolton offers “Spam, Spam, Spam”...This Week in the Media

23:00 LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37

Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

23:11:00 00:08:59 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 5

James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3

23:22:00 00:08:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Two Hymn-Tune Preludes

Bryden Thomson London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9262

23:30:00 00:07:07 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

23:39:00 00:06:48 William Grant Still Land of Romance from "Africa"

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

23:45:00 00:07:36 Poul Schierbeck Prelude for Strings Op 43

Ole Schmidt Odense Symphony DaCapo 226047

23:55:00 00:03:06 Anton Bruckner Motet "Locus iste"

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus ideastream 2014

