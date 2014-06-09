Broadway to Hollywood: Kaper, Herrmann, Gershwin, Loewe, Weill, Porter, Newman, Warren, Martin, Rodgers, Arlen, Berlin, Lane & Khachaturian—Richard Glazier, piano (Centaur 3347)

Pianist Richard Glazier: "Recording this CD brought back many wonderful memories from my childhood. I have loved movies, movie music and Broadway musicals my entire life. I discovered a lot of this music for the first time when my parents bought me a 16mm Bell and Howell sound projector in the early 70s. It was one of the machines made out of metal from the 1950s and had to be manually threaded. In those days one could go to the public library and check out pristine prints of all the classic films for 2 days at no charge. Since my mom was an actress and a page at CBS in New York during the golden age of radio, she encouraged my passion for music, movies and Broadway...Her older sister (my Aunt Esther) was like my grandmother and we spent every Saturday together. She also fueled my passion and ultimately helped me write a fan letter to Ira Gershwin. Little did I know that would be a life defining moment for me...It is my wish that when you listen to this recording many happy memories will be brought to you as well."

