© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Recording of the Week

Robert Schumann: The Symphonies

Published June 5, 2014 at 6:12 PM EDT
nezet-schumann.jpg
nezet-schumann.jpg

Robert Schumann: The Symphonies—Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Yannick Nézet-Séguin (DeutGram 4792437)
Of his first recording of a complete symphony cycle, conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin says, "Of all the major symphonies, I’d say that Schumann’s are best performed by a slightly smaller ensemble... With a lean string section – not only in size, but also in its quality of playing – the music just works...[Schumann] is one of those composers whose personality is completely expressed in their music...those fluctuations between the melancholy and something very inward-looking are combined with a very manic kind of energy that wants to conquer the world. That’s what is so special about Schumann." These performances were captured live at acclaimed concerts in Paris.
Featured Thu 6/5, Mon 6/16, Wed 6/25