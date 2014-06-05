Robert Schumann: The Symphonies—Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Yannick Nézet-Séguin (DeutGram 4792437)

Of his first recording of a complete symphony cycle, conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin says, "Of all the major symphonies, I’d say that Schumann’s are best performed by a slightly smaller ensemble... With a lean string section – not only in size, but also in its quality of playing – the music just works...[Schumann] is one of those composers whose personality is completely expressed in their music...those fluctuations between the melancholy and something very inward-looking are combined with a very manic kind of energy that wants to conquer the world. That’s what is so special about Schumann." These performances were captured live at acclaimed concerts in Paris.

