Fantasies: Schumann, Bruckner, Zemlinsky & Brahms—Stanislav Khristenko, piano (Steinway 30032)

James Manheim, All Music Guide: "A highly impressive debut CD. Ukrainian pianist Stanislav Khristenko broke through to American audiences as the winner of the Cleveland International Piano Competition, and it is heartening to see him capitalize on that triumph not with a splashy performance of standard concerto repertoire but with this thoughtful recital. Its title can be taken two ways: the four works on the program are a collection of fantasies, but also an exploration of the concept as it developed in the late 19th century...He bookends the program with...the Schumann Fantasie in C Op 17, and the extremely intricate Fantasies Op 116, of Brahms...In between are two rarely played works, each of them delightful. Anton Bruckner's Fantasie in G, one of very few keyboard pieces he wrote...and Alexander Zemlinsky's Fantasies on Poetry by Richard Dehmel...songs without words for the end of the century, dreamy and dense explorations of the mood of the four poems...Highly recommended."

Featured Tue 6/3 Thu 6/12, Mon 6/23