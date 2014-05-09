© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Mozart Piano Concertos Nos. 25 & 20

Published May 9, 2014 at 11:31 PM EDT
Mozart Piano Concertos Nos. 25 & 20—Martha Argerich; Orchestra Mozart/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 4791033)
David Mellor in London’s Daily Mail says: “This album is inspirational for more than just the superb quality of the music-making. It's a testament to the friendship between two great artists . . . It's also poignant, of course, because this was to be the last time they played together . . . [the Orchestra Mozart] play so well for Claudio Abbado on this [album] . . . with Argerich's help he bids farewell with performances of the highest quality.” These performances were recorded live at the Lucerne Festival in March 2013, ten months before Maestro Abbado died after a long illness.
Featured Fri 5/9, Tue 5/20, Thu 5/29