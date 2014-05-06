Blanc—La Pietà/Angèle Dubeau (Analekta 8737)

Angèle Dubeau writes of this disc: "Blanc like purity and serenity. Blanc for luminous music that can bring inner peace through its strength and powerful evocation. After months of battle against cancer, music has been my focal point; it has brought me comfort, tranquility and sometimes essential escape. This music is of Brubeck, Dompierre, Golijov, Hisaishi, Morricone, Mozetich, Munsey, O'Connor, Phillips, Sakamoto, Schyman and Stevens. Musical moments without artifice, real and filled with hope. This album tells my story, the story of a woman who, like so many others, had to fight against illness, and, serenely, came out of it stronger."

