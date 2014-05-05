Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro—MusicAeterna/Teodor Currentzis (Sony 370926)

Almost one thousand miles east of Moscow, in the Russian city of Perm, the charismatic and provocative conductor Teodor Currentzis and MusicAeterna, the orchestra and choir he created, are recording Mozart’s Da Ponte operas (Figaro, Don Giovanni & Così fan tutte). These no-compromise studio recordings are the fruit of a unique way of living and working characterized by unprecedented commitments to preparation, session and postproduction time. It’s a radical new approach to orchestral virtuosity, score fidelity, vocal style and performance practice. This Figaro was recorded over eleven straight days for up to 14 hours a day. The conductor’s approach to the Mozart score is based on the conviction that it is virtually impossible today to hear the work performed precisely and in full. His stated intention is to undo what he considers the effects of the 20th-century operatic tradition, focused as it is on simplification and vocal volume. For Currentzis, this recording represents the culmination of a decade-long research project dedicated to the discrepancies between the composer’s will and what our ears have become used to. Says Currentzis, “There are so many recordings which convey the general spirit of Mozart’s music. The only point in making a new one is to give the audience a chance to hear and learn about all the magic which this score holds.” The 3-CD Deluxe Edition features a 300-page bound book that includes track list, full libretto and liner notes.

Featured Mon 5/5, Wed 5/14, Fri 5/23

