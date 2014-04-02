Haydn: Lord Nelson Mass; Symphony No. 102—Boston Baroque/Martin Pearlman (Linn 426)

In what the Boston Globe called “a hard-to-believe bit of serendipity,” the scheduling of the ‘Lord Nelson Mass’ (also called ‘Missa in angustiis’ or ‘Mass in Troubled Times’) happened to coincide with the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings last year. “The Mass conveys terror and celebration,” the Globe reported. “It was fitting for Boston in another way. Haydn’s music is deeply felt but rarely confessional. It doesn’t wallow in sentiment. But it has more than its share of sincerity, dignity, and sturdiness of a kind that defies the world’s uncertainties. It seemed to be just what a bruised yet resilient city needed.” This recording documents that memorable concert.

