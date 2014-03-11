© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Romantic Piano: Antonio Pompa-Baldi Live in Cleveland

Published March 11, 2014 at 6:59 PM EDT
romantic-pompabaldi.jpg
Romantic Piano: Antonio Pompa-Baldi Live in Cleveland – Works by Czerny, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, and Schubert (Centaur 3280)
This CD documents the January 29, 2012 recital by former CIPC Gold-medalist Antonio Pompa-Baldi, presented in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art by the Tri-C Classical Piano Recital Series. Sergei Rachmaninoff’s ‘Corelli Variations’ are at the center of the program which includes a set of variations by Carl Czerny, excerpts from Liszt’s ‘Years of Pilgrimage,’ and the Schubert-Liszt ‘Soirées de Vienne No. 6.’
Featured Tue 3/11 Thu 3/20, Mon 3/31