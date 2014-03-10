The Four Seasons: The Vivaldi Album—Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; English Chamber Orchestra/David Lockington (eOne 7790)

This new recording of Vivaldi’s famed ‘Four Seasons’ – as well as the Triple Concerto on which the soloist plays all three parts – marks the recording debut of the 1741 ‘Vieuxtemps’ Guarneri del Gesù violin, considered one of the finest fiddles in existence. This release debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Classical Chart and is Ms. Meyers’ second consecutive recording to chart at Number One in its first week of release. Arvo Pärt’s ‘Passacaglia’ rounds out the program.

