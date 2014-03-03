Beethoven: The Piano Concertos—Rudolf Buchbinder; Vienna Philharmonic (Sony 374521) [3 discs]

“For me this is like chamber music on a larger scale,” says the pianist appearing at Severance Hall with the Cleveland Orchestra this month (in the Rachmaninoff ‘Paganini Rhapsody’). In this, Mr. Buchbinder’s second traversal of Beethoven’s mighty five, he plays the composer’s own cadenzas and conducts the Vienna Philharmonic from the keyboard, recorded live in 2011 at the Musikverein.

