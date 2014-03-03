© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Recording of the Week

Beethoven: The Piano Concertos

Published March 3, 2014 at 6:34 PM EST
beethoven-buchbinder.jpg
beethoven-buchbinder.jpg

Beethoven: The Piano Concertos—Rudolf Buchbinder; Vienna Philharmonic (Sony 374521) [3 discs]
“For me this is like chamber music on a larger scale,” says the pianist appearing at Severance Hall with the Cleveland Orchestra this month (in the Rachmaninoff ‘Paganini Rhapsody’). In this, Mr. Buchbinder’s second traversal of Beethoven’s mighty five, he plays the composer’s own cadenzas and conducts the Vienna Philharmonic from the keyboard, recorded live in 2011 at the Musikverein.
Featured Mon 3/3, Wed 3/12, Fri 3/21