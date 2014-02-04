Dvorak - Alisa Weilerstein

Dvorák—Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Czech Philharmonic/Jirí Belohlávek (Decca 19765)

WCLV listeners know that Alisa Weilerstein made her debut at age 13 with the Cleveland Orchestra playing Tchaikovsky's Variations on a Rococo Theme, and that her parents are Donald Weilerstein - the founding first violinist of the Cleveland Quartet - and pianist Vivian Hornik Weilerstein. This new disc contains Dvorak's epic concerto and includes the haunting melody ‘Going Home,’ his song ‘Lasst mich allein,’ the beautiful ‘Silent Woods,’ the Rondo in G minor, ‘Songs My Mother Taught Me’ and the Slavonic Dance No.8.

