Jason Vieaux - Play

Play—Jason Vieaux, guitar (Azica 71287)

‘Play’ celebrates Jason Vieaux’s 20th anniversary as a performer by featuring the Spanish, Mexican, South American, Cuban, French, and American classics that he has found to be universal audience favorites over the past two decades. The music includes showpieces by Barrios, Sagreras, Bustamante, and Sainz De La Maza, Tárrega’s classics ‘Recuerdos de la Alhambra’ and ‘Capricho Árabe,’ Jason’s own in-demand arrangement of Duke Ellington’s ‘In a Sentimental Mood’ and Andrew York’s popular ‘Sunburst.’ In 2012 the Jason Vieaux School of Classical Guitar was launched with ArtistWorks Inc., an unprecedented technological interface that provides one-on-one online study with Vieaux for guitar students around the world. In 2011, he co-founded the guitar department at The Curtis Institute of Music, and he has taught at the Cleveland Institute of Music since 2001.

Featured Mon 2/3, Wed 2/12, Fri 2/21

