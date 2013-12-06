© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Stravinsky - Stokowski

Published December 6, 2013 at 6:33 PM EST
stravinsky.jpg
stravinsky.jpg

Stravinsky, Bach/Stokowski—Philadelphia Orchestra/Yannick Nézet-Séguin (DeutGram 19032)
This disc marks the debut on Deutsche Grammophon of the French-Canadian conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the new Music Director of the Philadelphia Orchestra, and it's a tribute to the legendary Leopold Stokowski, who brought the Orchestra to prominence a century ago. The focus is on Igor Stravinsky’s ballet The Rite of Spring in its centennial year, a work given its American premiere in 1922 by Stokowski and the Philadelphians. Note: this is the complete ballet, not the shortened version in Disney’s classic movie, Fantasia. Filling out the disc are popular Bach/Stokowski transcriptions, including Toccata and Fugue in D minor (which was in Fantasia), along with the Passacaglia and Fugue, the ‘Little’ Fugue in G minor, and Stravinsky's Pastorale.
Featured Fri 12/6, Tue 12/17, Mon 12/30