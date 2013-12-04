Christmas Time is Here—Canadian Brass (Steinway 30027)

Queen of the Morn Jacqueline Gerber chose this as her favorite disc of 2013, "because it mixes traditional Christmas carols with contemporary tunes, such as You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch and excerpts from A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Christmas Time Is Here pays tribute to the original themes and arrangements of Vince Guaraldi, Luther Henderson and Brandon Ridenour. It's a mix of classic Canadian Brass holiday charts with new arrangements in this their second release for the Steinway & Sons label.

Originally featured Wed 12/4, Fri 12/13, Thu 12/26