The Barber of Neville: Howard Blake Wind Concertos—Academy of St Martin-in-the-Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (PentaTone 5186506)

Without being aware of it, composer Howard Blake (familiar for his Walking on the Air theme from The Snowman), conductor Sir Neville Marriner and his son Andrew all frequented the same hairdressing salon in west London. They turned this coincidence into a disc containing Mr. Blake’s concertos for flute, clarinet and bassoon, and his Serenade for Wind Octet.

