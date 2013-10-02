Franz Schubert: Symphonies Nos. 3 & 4 “Tragic” —Freiburg Baroque Orchestra/Pablo Heras-Casado (Harmonia Mundi 902154)

The young Spanish conductor (he turns 36 in November) gives us two symphonies written by the teenaged Franz Schubert. The carefree Third of 1815 ends with a Rossinian tarantella while the darker Fourth (1816) looks more towards Beethoven. The subtitle 'Tragic' came from the composer himself but perhaps the real tragedy is that this symphony, like all his others, was never played in public in his lifetime.

Featured Wed 10/2, Fri 10/11, Tue 10/22, Thu 10/31

