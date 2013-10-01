Súplica: Music by Domenico Scarlatti, Fernando Sor, Victor Amaral, Alberto Ginastera & Joaquín Rodrigo—Duo Amaral [Mia Pomerantz-Amaral & Jorge Amaral] (Duo Amaral 501592)

Jorge Amaral is on the faculty of the Conservatory at Baldwin Wallace and he and his wife appear regularly in Northeast Ohio recitals. This disc was recorded in 2010 and features music written—or arranged—for two guitars, including two beautiful Scarlatti Sonatas, L’encouragement by Sor, the world premiere recording of Saggio by Jorge Amaral’s father, Victor, and Tonadilla by Rodrigo.

