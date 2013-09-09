Brahms Beloved—Nicole Cabell, soprano; Indra Thomas, soprano; Verdi Symphony Milan/John Axelrod (Telarc 34658)

John Axelrod has recorded unique Brahms symphonies + Clara Schumann Lieder cycles, exploring the symphonies as four sides of the woman with whom Brahms was obsessed. In a fascinating new concept, John Axelrod spearheads an exploration of the relationship between Brahms and the woman he loved, Clara Schumann, as depicted in their music. “If you listen to the Brahms symphonies,” says Axelrod, “each of them seems to inhabit a completely different, though connected, character. Then, if you listen to the songs of Clara Schumann, they also fall clearly into a very similar four moods. I believe that Clara’s own personality is in those songs, and so if that is true, it is also possible to think of the four Brahms symphonies as portraits of Clara – four different aspects of her.” This two-disc set includes Brahms's Symphonies Nos. 2 & 4, and songs by Clara Schumann.

