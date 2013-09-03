Bizet: Symphony in C

Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1 in C, Jeux d’enfants, Variations chromatiques—San Francisco Ballet Orchestra/Martin West (Reference 68633)

A new recording of Bizet's delightful symphony is always welcome, and a couple of rarities accompany the work in this new disc from the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra. The suite of five pieces drawn from Jeux d'enfants (Children's Games)--and orchestrated by the composer--is well-known; but here is the complete original, with arrangements by Hershey Kay and Roy Douglas in addition to Bizet's. The Variations chromatiques, originally written for solo piano, are heard here in conductor Felix Weingartner's 1933 orchestration.

