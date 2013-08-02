Bernstein Century: Beethoven's 'Eroica'

Bernstein Century: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 “Eroica” & “How a Great Symphony Was Written”—New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein, narrator (Sony 60692 CD)

Leonard Bernstein’s birthday August 25 and Hershey Felder’s extraordinary one-man show, Maestro: Leonard Bernstein have inspired the selection of four discs this month devoted to the art of “Lenny.” Here he leads a blazing performance of the Eroica, then explains—as only he could—how Beethoven’s music smashed early 19th century expectations.