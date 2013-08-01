Jerome Moross: Symphony No.1, The Last Judgment, Variations on a Waltz—London Symphony/JoAnn Falletta (Albany 1403)

The Jerome Moross Centennial was August 1 and while he is best known for his film and TV scores, he wrote concert and ballet music too, along with a Broadway show! His Symphony No. 1 is a mostly light-hearted work with a Theme-and-Variations second movement featuring a solo piano. The Last Judgment is a ballet from 1953 which tells an unusual story: it’s the Garden of Eden story in a Rashomon-like retelling. The Waltz Variations wrap up a very appealing program on this re-issue of a Koch recording from 1993.

