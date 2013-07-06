Program Guide 07-06-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT
00:02:00 00:44:55 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43
Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566
00:48:00 00:24:42 Johannes Brahms Trio in A minor Op 114
Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello;
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839
01:14:00 00:25:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C major
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano;
Elisabeth von Magnus, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Matthijs Mesdag, baritone;
Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 10705
01:41:00 00:42:04 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 448219
02:24:00 00:25:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129
02:50:00 00:40:55 Johannes Brahms Piano Quintet in F minor Op 34
Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839
03:32:00 00:31:19 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 1 in F minor Op 10
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
04:04:00 00:40:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major Op 73
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718
04:46:00 00:27:42 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet No. 6 in F minor Op 80
Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006
05:16:00 00:20:16 Alexander Glazunov Violin Concerto in A minor Op 82
Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier
Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946
05:38:00 00:04:30 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Prélude
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350
CONCIERTO
06:00:50 Leo Brouwer El Decameron Negro
John Williams, guitar Sony 63173
06:15:49 Richard Strauss Burleske Op 11
Martha Argerich, piano Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 52565
06:36:58 Joaquín Rodrigo Fantasía para un gentilhombre (Fantasy for a Gentleman)
Andrés Segovia, guitar Symphony of the Air Enrique Jorda DeutGram 471 430-2
07:00:49 Franz Schubert Overture to Rosamunde
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 557
07:13:16 Alberto Ginastera Concert Variations Op 23
Richmond Sinfonia George Manahan Elan 2222
07:39:59 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat
Arturo Sandoval, trumpet London Symphony Luis Haza RCA 62661
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY
Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion
Adam Summerhayes, violin; Chris Grist, cello London Concertante CMG 17 4:25
Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39 in G "Gypsy"
Andres Cardenes, violin; Anne Martindale Williams, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano
(Strings Music Pavillion; Steamboat Strings, CO) 15:15
Piano Puzzler: Lorelei Costa from Kitty Hawk, NC [6:16]
Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok (arr Ion Bogdan Stefanescu): Six Romanian Dances Sz 56
Costin Soare, Guitar; Ion Bogdan Stefanescu, flute (Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Romanian
Radio, Bucharest, Romania) 6:11
Debussy: Suite Bergamasque
Nobuyuki Tsujii, piano (University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall,
Athens, Georgia, USA) 16:05
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY
Paul Hindemith: March from Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber
San Francisco Symphony Herbert Blomstedt Decca 421523 4:27
Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue
Potsdam Chamber Academy (FreiRaum, Wolfsburg, Germany) 5:22
Alessio Bax Perfchat Part 1 [19:03]
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Egon Petri): Sheep May Safely Graze
Johannes Brahms: Ballade Op 10/1 (Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D K 385 'Haffner'
San Francisco Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas (Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco) 18:41
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS: Celebrating the Fourth
Charles Ives: The Fourth of July from Holidays Symphony
New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Columbia 6289 LP) 5:36
Charles Ives: The Things Our Fathers Loved
Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325) 1:40
Charles Ives: At the River
Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325) 1:11
Charles Ives: The Circus Band
Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325) 1:52
Traditional: Shenandoah
Jo Stafford, soprano (Jo Stafford: The Portrait Edition AK 57836 CD) 3:34
George Gershwin: I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin’ from Porgy and Bess
Lawrence Tibbett, baritone; Orchestra/Alexander Smallens (RCA Victrola 1472 LP) 3:03
Leonard Bernstein: Glitter and be Gay from Candide (Original cast album)
Barbara Cook, soprano; Orchestra/ Krachmalnick (CBS MK 38732 CD) 5:34
Gian Carlo Menotti: What a Curse for a Woman is a Timid Man from The Old Maid and the Thief
Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Orchestra of St. Luke’s/David Zinman (Nonesuch 79187 CD) 4:13
Alan Hovhaness: Andante espressivo from Symphony No. 4
Eastman Symphonic Wind Ensemble/E. Clyde Roller (Mercury 75010 LP) 7:38
Dudley Buck: Festival Overture on The Star-Spangled Banner
London Symphony Orchestra/Kenneth Klein (EMI 49263 CD) 6:36
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Robert Townson Part 1
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Main Title from Alex North's 2001 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5400 - Alex North
The National Philharmonic Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Main Title from North and South, 1985 - Varese Sarabande VCL 0208 1072
Bill Conti - original soundtrack/Bill Conti, cond.
Parting Words from LOST Season 1, 2006 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 721 2
Michael Giacchino - The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec, cond.
The Enterprise from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 - Varese Sarabande VCL 0910 1113
Jerry Goldsmith - Tenerife Film Orchestra/Joel McNeely, cond.
Suite from Rebecca, 1940 – RCA 0708-2-RG - Franz Waxman
The National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.
Xizor's Theme from Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire, 1996 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460
Joel McNeely - Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Joel McNeely, cond.
Main Title from To Kill A Mockingbird, 1962 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5754 - Elmer Bernstein
Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.
Final Farewell from Spartacus, 1960 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 031 2 - Alex North
London Symphony Orchestra/Eric Stern, cond.
Romantic Flight from How To Train Your Dragon, 2010 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 012 2
John Powell - original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
Scene d'Amour from Vertigo, 1958 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5600 - Bernard Herrmann
Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Joel McNeely, cond.
Space Station Docking and Main Theme from Alex North's 2001 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5400 - Alex North
National Philharmonic Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
The Enterprise from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 - Varese Sarabande VCL 0910 1113
Jerry Goldsmith - Tenerife Film Orchestra/Joel McNeely, cond.
Prelude from Sunset Boulevard, 1950 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 - Franz Waxman
Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Joel McNeely, cond.
Suite from Agnes of God, 1985 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 223 2 - Georges Delerue
Toronto Symphony Orchestra/Georges Delerue, cond.
Homage A Francois Truffaut - Varese Sarabande 302 066 223 2 - Georges Delerue
Toronto Symphony Orchestra/Georges Delerue, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Charles Ives
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:09:00 00:07:55 Hector Berlioz Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture
Vladimir Ashkenazy Helsinki Philharmonic Ondine 1188
12:18:00 00:01:42 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands Op 15
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290
12:19:00 00:02:04 Robert Schumann Widmung (Dedication) Op 25
Barbara Bonney, soprano; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 452898
12:21:00 00:01:55 Robert Schumann Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn Op 82
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290
12:23:00 00:02:34 Robert Schumann Forest Scenes: Hunting Song Op 82
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290
12:29:00 00:14:23 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413
12:46:00 00:09:00 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417184
12:55:00 00:05:30 Jean Sibelius Romance in C major Op 42
Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago
André Previn: A Streetcar Named Desire (1995)
16:00 13 DAYS WHEN MUSIC CHANGED FOREVER: April 7, 1805: The First Public Performance
of Beethoven’s Eroica - Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 changed our idea of what music
could express. Instead of classical form and rarified beauty, this symphony lays out
the full range of human feelings, from joy and love to hopelessness and pathos.
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians;
Recorded: July 29, 2012 at the Great Wall International Music Academy in Beijing, China.
Kristine Clair Uchi Galano, violin, age 11 from Brunei
Allegro moderato from the Violin Concerto No. 4 in G by Franz Joseph Haydn, with Kurt
Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists
Jiang Yi Liang, violin, age 16 from Shanghai
Allegro moderato from the Violin Concerto No.1 in B-flat K 207 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
with Kurt Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists.
Ji Bolin, erhu, age 15 from Beijing
Sunshine on Taxkorgan by Chen Gang, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Great Wall String Quartet [Yabing Tan, age 23; Lin Haoli, violin, age 23; Guo Yi Tong, viola, age 19;
Bryant Tjahjono Gozali, cello, age 19] with Christopher O'Riley, piano
Allegro brillante from the Piano Quintet in E-flat Op 44 by Robert Schumann
Xu Jin Zhao, piano, age 15 from Beijing
Etude in a Op 25/11 by Frédéric Chopin
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
1974 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year – and the headline is Nostalgia,
from MGM’s grand celebration of itself in “That’s Entertainment” to the Andrews
Sisters on Broadway in “Over Here”
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in B flat
Netherlands Chamber Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg
Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186094
19:24:00 00:29:35 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E major Op 22
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra/James Feddeck;
Hannah Moses, cello; the Severance Hall concert of 05/12/13
20:03:00 00:08:54 Samuel Barber Overture to "The School for Scandal" Op 5
20:15:00 00:39:10 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104
20:59:00 00:06:00 Karol Szymanowski Etude in B flat minor Op 4
21:09:00 00:25:06 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24
21:40:00 00:20:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 67 in F
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells about Dave going to the dentist...
Some Joyce Grenfell bits including “Hostess,” “Writer of Children’s Books,”
“Nursery School – Sing-song Time.” “Bring Back the Silence” and “Three Brothers”...
Also, Jan C. Snow with Marginal Considerations and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:08:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Trio Op 114
Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello;
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839
23:10:00 00:09:16 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549
23:22:00 00:11:21 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 440653
23:33:00 00:08:21 Hector Berlioz Pilgrims' March from "Harold in Italy" Op 16
Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy
David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188
23:43:00 00:02:48 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290
23:45:00 00:11:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718
23:57:00 00:03:17 Robert Schumann Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290