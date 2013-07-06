Program Guide 07-06-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT

00:02:00 00:44:55 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43

Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566

00:48:00 00:24:42 Johannes Brahms Trio in A minor Op 114

Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello;

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

01:14:00 00:25:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C major

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano;

Elisabeth von Magnus, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Matthijs Mesdag, baritone;

Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 10705

01:41:00 00:42:04 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 448219

02:24:00 00:25:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

02:50:00 00:40:55 Johannes Brahms Piano Quintet in F minor Op 34

Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

03:32:00 00:31:19 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 1 in F minor Op 10

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

04:04:00 00:40:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major Op 73

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

04:46:00 00:27:42 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet No. 6 in F minor Op 80

Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006

05:16:00 00:20:16 Alexander Glazunov Violin Concerto in A minor Op 82

Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier

Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946

05:38:00 00:04:30 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Prélude

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

CONCIERTO

06:00:50 Leo Brouwer El Decameron Negro

John Williams, guitar Sony 63173

06:15:49 Richard Strauss Burleske Op 11

Martha Argerich, piano Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 52565

06:36:58 Joaquín Rodrigo Fantasía para un gentilhombre (Fantasy for a Gentleman)

Andrés Segovia, guitar Symphony of the Air Enrique Jorda DeutGram 471 430-2

07:00:49 Franz Schubert Overture to Rosamunde

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 557

07:13:16 Alberto Ginastera Concert Variations Op 23

Richmond Sinfonia George Manahan Elan 2222

07:39:59 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat

Arturo Sandoval, trumpet London Symphony Luis Haza RCA 62661

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion

Adam Summerhayes, violin; Chris Grist, cello London Concertante CMG 17 4:25

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39 in G "Gypsy"

Andres Cardenes, violin; Anne Martindale Williams, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano

(Strings Music Pavillion; Steamboat Strings, CO) 15:15

Piano Puzzler: Lorelei Costa from Kitty Hawk, NC [6:16]

Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok (arr Ion Bogdan Stefanescu): Six Romanian Dances Sz 56

Costin Soare, Guitar; Ion Bogdan Stefanescu, flute (Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Romanian

Radio, Bucharest, Romania) 6:11

Debussy: Suite Bergamasque

Nobuyuki Tsujii, piano (University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall,

Athens, Georgia, USA) 16:05

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY

Paul Hindemith: March from Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber

San Francisco Symphony Herbert Blomstedt Decca 421523 4:27

Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue

Potsdam Chamber Academy (FreiRaum, Wolfsburg, Germany) 5:22

Alessio Bax Perfchat Part 1 [19:03]

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Egon Petri): Sheep May Safely Graze

Johannes Brahms: Ballade Op 10/1 (Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D K 385 'Haffner'

San Francisco Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas (Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco) 18:41

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS: Celebrating the Fourth

Charles Ives: The Fourth of July from Holidays Symphony

New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Columbia 6289 LP) 5:36

Charles Ives: The Things Our Fathers Loved

Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325) 1:40

Charles Ives: At the River

Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325) 1:11

Charles Ives: The Circus Band

Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325) 1:52

Traditional: Shenandoah

Jo Stafford, soprano (Jo Stafford: The Portrait Edition AK 57836 CD) 3:34

George Gershwin: I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin’ from Porgy and Bess

Lawrence Tibbett, baritone; Orchestra/Alexander Smallens (RCA Victrola 1472 LP) 3:03

Leonard Bernstein: Glitter and be Gay from Candide (Original cast album)

Barbara Cook, soprano; Orchestra/ Krachmalnick (CBS MK 38732 CD) 5:34

Gian Carlo Menotti: What a Curse for a Woman is a Timid Man from The Old Maid and the Thief

Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Orchestra of St. Luke’s/David Zinman (Nonesuch 79187 CD) 4:13

Alan Hovhaness: Andante espressivo from Symphony No. 4

Eastman Symphonic Wind Ensemble/E. Clyde Roller (Mercury 75010 LP) 7:38

Dudley Buck: Festival Overture on The Star-Spangled Banner

London Symphony Orchestra/Kenneth Klein (EMI 49263 CD) 6:36

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Robert Townson Part 1

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from Alex North's 2001 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5400 - Alex North

The National Philharmonic Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Main Title from North and South, 1985 - Varese Sarabande VCL 0208 1072

Bill Conti - original soundtrack/Bill Conti, cond.

Parting Words from LOST Season 1, 2006 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 721 2

Michael Giacchino - The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec, cond.

The Enterprise from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 - Varese Sarabande VCL 0910 1113

Jerry Goldsmith - Tenerife Film Orchestra/Joel McNeely, cond.

Suite from Rebecca, 1940 – RCA 0708-2-RG - Franz Waxman

The National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Xizor's Theme from Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire, 1996 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460

Joel McNeely - Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Joel McNeely, cond.

Main Title from To Kill A Mockingbird, 1962 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5754 - Elmer Bernstein

Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Final Farewell from Spartacus, 1960 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 031 2 - Alex North

London Symphony Orchestra/Eric Stern, cond.

Romantic Flight from How To Train Your Dragon, 2010 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 012 2

John Powell - original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Scene d'Amour from Vertigo, 1958 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5600 - Bernard Herrmann

Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Joel McNeely, cond.

Space Station Docking and Main Theme from Alex North's 2001 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5400 - Alex North

National Philharmonic Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

The Enterprise from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 - Varese Sarabande VCL 0910 1113

Jerry Goldsmith - Tenerife Film Orchestra/Joel McNeely, cond.

Prelude from Sunset Boulevard, 1950 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 - Franz Waxman

Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Joel McNeely, cond.

Suite from Agnes of God, 1985 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 223 2 - Georges Delerue

Toronto Symphony Orchestra/Georges Delerue, cond.

Homage A Francois Truffaut - Varese Sarabande 302 066 223 2 - Georges Delerue

Toronto Symphony Orchestra/Georges Delerue, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Charles Ives

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:09:00 00:07:55 Hector Berlioz Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture

Vladimir Ashkenazy Helsinki Philharmonic Ondine 1188

12:18:00 00:01:42 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands Op 15

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

12:19:00 00:02:04 Robert Schumann Widmung (Dedication) Op 25

Barbara Bonney, soprano; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 452898

12:21:00 00:01:55 Robert Schumann Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn Op 82

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

12:23:00 00:02:34 Robert Schumann Forest Scenes: Hunting Song Op 82

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

12:29:00 00:14:23 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413

12:46:00 00:09:00 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417184

12:55:00 00:05:30 Jean Sibelius Romance in C major Op 42

Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago

André Previn: A Streetcar Named Desire (1995)

16:00 13 DAYS WHEN MUSIC CHANGED FOREVER: April 7, 1805: The First Public Performance

of Beethoven’s Eroica - Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 changed our idea of what music

could express. Instead of classical form and rarified beauty, this symphony lays out

the full range of human feelings, from joy and love to hopelessness and pathos.

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians;

Recorded: July 29, 2012 at the Great Wall International Music Academy in Beijing, China.

Kristine Clair Uchi Galano, violin, age 11 from Brunei

Allegro moderato from the Violin Concerto No. 4 in G by Franz Joseph Haydn, with Kurt

Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists

Jiang Yi Liang, violin, age 16 from Shanghai

Allegro moderato from the Violin Concerto No.1 in B-flat K 207 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

with Kurt Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists.

Ji Bolin, erhu, age 15 from Beijing

Sunshine on Taxkorgan by Chen Gang, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Great Wall String Quartet [Yabing Tan, age 23; Lin Haoli, violin, age 23; Guo Yi Tong, viola, age 19;

Bryant Tjahjono Gozali, cello, age 19] with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Allegro brillante from the Piano Quintet in E-flat Op 44 by Robert Schumann

Xu Jin Zhao, piano, age 15 from Beijing

Etude in a Op 25/11 by Frédéric Chopin

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

1974 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year – and the headline is Nostalgia,

from MGM’s grand celebration of itself in “That’s Entertainment” to the Andrews

Sisters on Broadway in “Over Here”

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in B flat

Netherlands Chamber Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg

Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186094

19:24:00 00:29:35 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E major Op 22

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra/James Feddeck;

Hannah Moses, cello; the Severance Hall concert of 05/12/13

20:03:00 00:08:54 Samuel Barber Overture to "The School for Scandal" Op 5

20:15:00 00:39:10 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104

20:59:00 00:06:00 Karol Szymanowski Etude in B flat minor Op 4

21:09:00 00:25:06 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24

21:40:00 00:20:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 67 in F

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells about Dave going to the dentist...

Some Joyce Grenfell bits including “Hostess,” “Writer of Children’s Books,”

“Nursery School – Sing-song Time.” “Bring Back the Silence” and “Three Brothers”...

Also, Jan C. Snow with Marginal Considerations and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Trio Op 114

Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello;

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

23:10:00 00:09:16 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

23:22:00 00:11:21 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 440653

23:33:00 00:08:21 Hector Berlioz Pilgrims' March from "Harold in Italy" Op 16

Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy

David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188

23:43:00 00:02:48 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

23:45:00 00:11:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

23:57:00 00:03:17 Robert Schumann Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

