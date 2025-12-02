Humankind: Voices of Conscience in Distressing Times

Airs Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Progressive voices of conscience have long arisen in faith communities. They include Rev. Martin Luther King Jr, Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, the Episcopal Bishop of Washington, D.C. Mariann Budde, the Dalai Lama and Rev. Raphael Warnock, current U.S. senator from Georgia. This Humankind documentary explores the spiritual impulse for social change and peace-making at a time of anxiety and adversity.