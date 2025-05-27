© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Health
WKSU Specials

Treating the Young Mind

Published May 27, 2025 at 10:15 AM EDT

Airs Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU
The phrase “if only” is often used concerning a person’s mental health. If only we'd known they were hurting. If only they’d been diagnosed sooner. Roughly one in seven children ages 3 through 17 has a diagnosed mental or behavioral health condition. This special looks at how critical early intervention can be in caring for children’s mental health, and ways they are treated. We’ll hear from experts about the safety of medicating kids and new advances in therapy. We also explore how school often plays an enormous role in a child’s development and safety.

