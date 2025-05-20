Promise & Peril: Technology and Mental Health

Airs Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Technology is ever-present in modern life, from remote work and social media communities to dating apps and telemedicine. We live with an ever-expanding array of online options and an ever-growing list of new questions about how healthy it is to spend so much time with our devices. We'll hear from experts about how online communities, AI, influencers, and social media compromise one’s mental health. We also meet people whose well-being has been improved by new technologies.