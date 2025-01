Airs Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

This month, when some practice Dry January and abstain from alcohol, we look back at the history of Alcoholics Anonymous and its founding in Akron. This Humankind special examines the AA recovery principles that have promoted sobriety for millions of recovering alcoholics and have created a template to help people worldwide who struggle with many forms of addiction.