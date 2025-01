Airs Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

How do we build a world where AI is not a weapon of warfare, but a powerful tool for peace? On this episode of Peace Talks Radio, Correspondent Mary Steffenhagen speaks with Yeshi Milner, founder and CEO of Data for Black Lives, and Branka Panic, founding director of A.I. for Peace, to find out.