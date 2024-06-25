Taking Cover Episode 7

Airs Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

It was the worst Marine-on-Marine friendly fire incident in modern history, but it’s not in the history books. An explosion in Fallujah, Iraq, left three dead, a dozen wounded — and it was kept secret. Why? Why were the families of the deceased lied to? Why did the reports mysteriously disappear? And why do survivors still have to wonder about what happened on the worst day of their lives? NPR's Tom Bowman and Graham Smith investigate these questions in the final part of a seven episode series.