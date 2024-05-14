Call to Mind: The Burden of Being

Airs Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Black women and girls experience discrimination, microaggressions and stereotyping every day. Living with daily racism has a profound impact on the mental health, well-being and lives of all those coping with it. This special program explores the unique mental health burdens of Black women and girls in the United States. Through interviews with mental health providers and people sharing their personal stories, the show explores the effects of racism and how care systems can shift to better help Black women thrive. Presented during Mental Health Awareness Month.