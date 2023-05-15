Intelligence Squared: The Science of Changing Minds

Airs Tuesday May 16, 2023 at 10 p.m. on WKSU

According to David McRaney, a journalist, author, and host of the “You Are Not So Smart” podcast, there’s a science to changing a mind. He contends that in any argument, an attempt to defeat the opposing party is not nearly as effective as leading the person along in stages to eventually bring them into alignment with your own thinking. Since 2006, Intelligence Squared has made fostering intellectual openness in dialogue a core part of its mission. In this episode, IQ2 host, John Donvan sits down with David McRaney to delve into the science of changing minds.