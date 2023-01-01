The Ohio Newsroom is proud to announce the premiere of our flagship program: Today from The Ohio Newsroom. Today from The Ohio Newsroom is the highly anticipated daily news series coming June 12 to seven Ohio public radio stations. The program's mission is to connect Ohioans to news and neighbors across the state, bringing untold stories from outside our metropolitan areas to light.

Today from The Ohio Newsroom is the result of a robust collaboration between Ohio's public radio stations. Launched last year, The Ohio Newsroom connects the talent and resources of Ohio's public radio newsrooms to deliver original reporting that keeps Ohioans informed about their local communities and the state.

L-R: Clare Roth, Erin Gottsacker, Kendall Crawford

From reporting about programs addressing critical shortages in healthcare services in Tuscarawas and Ross counties to stories covering land stewardship in Trumbull and Greene counties, Today from The Ohio Newsroom takes Ohioans on a journey around Ohio that reveals the complexity and diversity of our state and its people.

Our talented reporting team includes Erin Gottsacker and Kendall Crawford, two dedicated reporters who travel the state in search of important stories that are relatable to all Ohioans.

Clare Roth is the Managing Editor and the guiding force behind Today from The Ohio Newsroom. Roth both leads The Ohio Newsroom team and facilitates collaboration between public radio stations across the state. “The launch of this program marks a significant moment for public radio in Ohio,” Roth says. “We are confident that Today from The Ohio Newsroom will enhance our service to Ohioans by sharing stories that resonate with their lived experiences, reflect the diversity of our state, and nurture a deeper understanding of our communities.” With a clear vision and dedicated leadership, Roth successfully created and now manages the unique daily news series.

Today from The Ohio Newsroom is a window to the underreported, the unexplored, and the meaningful stories that make us all Ohioans. Listen in, stay connected, and rediscover Ohio.

L-R: Kendall Crawford, Clare Roth, Erin Gottsacker

Wendy Turner, Ideastream Public Media Executive Director and General Manager, says “This program would not have been possible without the generous financial support of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Their faith in our ability to produce impactful, collaborative content has enabled us to incubate Ohio's first new collaborative content initiative in decades.”

The Ohio Newsroom is a collaboration between seven of Ohio's public radio stations: WGTE, Toledo; WYSO, Dayton; WCSU, Wilberforce; WVXU, Cincinnati; WOSU, Columbus; WYSU, Youngstown and WKSU/Ideastream Public Media, Cleveland/Akron.

The Ohio Newsroom is grateful to its founding funders for their vision to invest in statewide public service reporting in Ohio:

