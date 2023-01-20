-
The scheduled session would be the first meeting of the Ohio House since Rep. Jason Stephens won a contentious battle for House speaker over Rep. Derek Merrin.
Dozens of House Republicans gathered in a closed-door meeting to talk about the future of their caucus after a fight over who will lead the chamber.
Merrin, who has served in the Ohio House since August 2016, currently chairs the ways and means committee.
State senators will soon take up a House-passed bill that its sponsor said will clarify descriptions of school and local levies and other property tax…