Support Ideastream Public Media with the NPR+ Podcast Bundle!

We’re excited to announce that WKSU, Ideastream Public Media is among the first NPR Member Stations to pilot the brand new NPR+ podcast bundle as a special thank you gift for donations made through plus.npr.org/ideastream. This means you can get all the different podcast benefits that NPR+ has to offer with one simple recurring donation, and you’ll be supporting Ideastream in the process!

What is the NPR+?

NPR+ is a special collection of podcast benefits that includes bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for some of NPR’s most popular podcasts. This means you can listen to podcasts like Up First or Code Switch with no inserted sponsor breaks, and you can even enjoy bonus episodes and behind the scenes content for shows like Planet Money, Fresh Air, and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me. You can see all of the included podcasts on plus.npr.org .

How do I get early access to the NPR+ podcast bundle?

To get early access to the NPR+ podcast bundle, you will need to make a new recurring donation to Ideastream through our special NPR+ donation page.

How does the NPR+ podcast bundle support Ideastream Public Media?

100% of your tax deductible donation through our NPR+ signup page will go directly to Ideastream.

I’m already a donor to Ideastream Public Media, do I get access to the NPR+ Podcast Bundle automatically?

Unfortunately no - the only way to get the NPR+ bundle in this early pilot phase is to set up a new recurring donation to Ideastream through our NPR+ signup page here. While we do plan to allow existing sustaining donors to access to NPR+ as a benefit without a separate donation through this website, this is not yet possible and will take time to implement. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through these limitations with our partners at NPR’s national offices.

Have questions or need help?

Check out the FAQs at the bottom of our NPR+ page here for more information, including helpful contact information.

SUPPORT US WITH NPR+