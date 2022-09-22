StateImpact Ohio

-
The state Senate failed to pass a bill to overhaul Ohio's "unconstitutional" school funding model. So what happens now?
The district will make a decision in early January about remote learning in the third academic quarter.
Redlining created a legacy of school districts with the greatest needs and little resources, according to Piet van Lier.
Dr. Bill Miller of Ohio State University reminds parents that its more common for adults to bring COVID-19 into the home
Cuyahoga County recommends that universities and K-12 schools transition to remote learning between holiday breaks.
The Cleveland Transformation Alliance released it's report on the Cleveland Plan's impact on the school district.
A Senate and House Bill would make reforms to the state's school funding model, which has been deemed unconstitutional.
For some districts, the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic made passage of their levies all the more urgent.
As of early Wednesday morning, with a majority of vote counted, voters supported issue 68 by more than 60 percent.
The former University of Minnesota president will assume his role at Case Western Reserve next July
Issue 73 would cover construction costs for two new secondary campuses that would both house a middle and high school.
Due to COVID-19 exposure at several campuses, Willoughby-Eastlake transitioned all students to remote learning Monday.
CMSD CEO Eric Gordon said the pandemic is giving students and teachers a chance to re-define how they teach and learn.
The Shaker Heights Teachers' Association issued a letter citing concerns about COVID-19 related safety protocols.