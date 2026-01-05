Browns fire two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski after six seasons

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons.

Stefanski is the fourth NFL coach fired this season, joining Tennessee's Brian Callahan, the New York Giants' Brian Daboll and Atlanta's Raheem Morris.

The Browns won their final two games to finish 5-12, including a 20-18 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

"We appreciate all his hard work and dedication to our organization but our results over the last two seasons have not been satisfactory, and we believe a change at the head coaching position is necessary," team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam wrote in a statement. "Andrew Berry will continue to lead our football operations. The entirety of our focus is on building a team that brings our fans the success they long deserve, and we will continue to work relentlessly towards that goal and invest whatever resources necessary to build a winning football program."

“Kevin's steady hand led us through the most turbulent part of our strategic pivot and transitional period. Working with a young team and imperfect roster, he laid a foundation of professionalism while also creating an environment of learning for a new wave of Browns players. I am disappointed that we could not accomplish more together and the collective underperformance of our group is something I own,” Berry said in a separate statement released by the organization this morning.

The 43-year-old Stefanski is a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year. He led Cleveland to playoff appearances in 2020 and 2023. The Browns' 48-37 victory over Pittsburgh in an AFC wild-card round game was the franchise’s first since 1993.

Ironically, Stefanski was not on the Browns' sideline for that game after he tested positive for COVID-19. He watched the game from the basement at his house.

Stefanski is the sixth coach fired since owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam bought the franchise in 2012. The five coaches hired by the Haslams have a 73-139-1 regular-season record since 2013, the second-worst mark in the NFL.

