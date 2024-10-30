Browns emotional win over Ravens a fitting tribute to Jim Donovan

Amid a disappointing season, a major change at quarterback and play caller led the Browns to a win over heavily favored rival Baltimore, just one day after the death of longtime play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan.

"The combination of a celebration of life for Jimmy Donovan and the Browns showing some life on the field, it really was an energy booster," said Terry Pluto, Ideastream Public Media sports commentator.

Pluto said it was great to see the fans who brought in signs showing their appreciation for Donovan, and it reminded him of a phrase used by former Browns receiver Amari Cooper to describe quarterback Joe Flacco last season: faith multiplier.

"Jimmy was an enthusiasm multiplier," Pluto said. "His ability to kind of get excited and get up to do almost anything, the most mundane broadcasting thing or just meeting a fan somewhere, I want that. I want to be an enthusiasm multiplier, and I want people to say that about me...that's the amazing thing about Jim."

Donovan's death came shortly after the passing of Fox 8 sportscaster Dan Coughlin. Both men are considered not only great broadcasters, but teachers to the next generation of media members. Pluto said Coughlin helped him twice in his career; once as a big name to put down as a reference on his resume' and again when he helped bring Pluto back to Cleveland after a stint covering the Orioles in Baltimore.

The Browns radio booth was noticeably emotional throughout the day calling the action, particularly when it came to the incomplete pass from the Ravens that sealed the game.

Pluto said Donovan's work ethic and "intentional enthusiasm" affected everyone around him.

"When he was in the hospital last year for, I think, three or four weeks...he was watching the games on TV in the hospital, closed the door and was practicing to do the play-by-play of the game for when he got better to go on the air," Pluto said. "As he said, 'I didn't want people to think I lost my fastball.'"

His longtime radio partner and former Browns lineman Doug Dieken implored Donovan to do the same.

"(Doug) told me, he said 'You know, it was bad enough me listening to myself do the game once, I didn't want to hear it again, and there's Jimmy, he wants to study all the tapes and everything else,'" Pluto said. "He goes, 'I told Jimmy, you just do it yourself and let me know what I need to know, and he did.'"

Pluto said most who are considered great broadcasters come from radio as the voice with you in the car or home. Although Donovan was considered a TV broadcaster early in his career, he received a great compliment from legendary Cavaliers play-by-play man Joe Tait.

"(Tait) said, no, when you listen to Jim on the radio, he does radio," Pluto said. "He's a radio guy," Pluto said.

Changes on and off the field

On the field, the difference between Jameis Winston and Deshaun Watson was obvious. The Browns surpassed 20 points for the first time this season in the 29-24 win, after which a game ball was presented to Donovan's wife and daughter. Winston threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Watson's game high this season before his ruptured Achilles tendon was 196 yards and two touchdowns.

"That tells the Browns the whole Watson thing is over," Pluto said. "Now, there's a bunch of salary cap reasons, and also medical things, when a guy blows out his Achilles playing for you, you don't cut him now. But, in terms of him actually playing again, to me that would be an enormous mistake."

Pluto said the win should also quiet the rumors about the Browns possibly firing Kevin Stefanski, a two-time NFL coach of the year, including last season.

"Stefanski handed the play calling to (offensive coordinator) Ken Dorsey and he also handed him all his old Joe Flacco plays," Pluto said. "They ran the same offense they ran with Joe Flacco (in 2023)...actually, it's nice to see the two coaches work together because they had a quarterback they knew would do something that would work."

The 2-6 Browns host the L.A. Chargers Sunday.