Guardians deliver another thriller in ALCS Game 4, but lose to Yankees

The Guardians in this American League Championship Series do not deal in easy wins or losses. Backed by a ballpark full of diehard fans, they fight.

And sometimes lose.

Game 4 of the series saw the same kind of comeback that made Game 3 on Thursday one of the best Guardians wins ever. But it didn't last. The Yankees put a stop to another heart stopper, beating the Guardians 8-6.

Fan Jim Young left the game with a mix of sadness and optimism. He credits the Guardians spirit.

“There’s no quit in this team, they just come at ‘em and come at ‘em,” said Young.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Jim Young was critical of the sixth inning decision to pitch to Giancarlo Stanton, but is optimistic for a Guardians win.

Down three games to one in the series, the Guardians’ backs are to the wall, on the brink of elimination as they head into Game 5. While a 3-1 series deficit is rarely overcome in baseball, or indeed any sport, fans know it can be done (the Cubs were down 3-0 when they came back to beat Cleveland in the 2016 World Series. They're convinced this is just the team to do it.

Julia Denmeade was downtrodden after the loss, but hopeful.

“We had all the momentum here, we were really excited, but they gave a good fight, it was down to the last second. I’m hoping for a better result tomorrow,” said Denmeade. “Listen, this is a comeback team, they always play their best with their backs up against the wall.”

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Julia Denmeade (left) and Taylor Graf (right) were crestfallen over the loss, but confident the Guardians will bounce back in Game 5 of the ALCS.

Fans had every reason to believe the Guardians would come back from a four-run deficit Friday, based on the come-from-behind heroics Thursday. There was hope: a win in Game 4 would give the Guardians massive momentum heading into Saturday's game five at Progressive Field.

But the Yankees power hitting core was waiting to take that momentum, first with superstar Juan Soto, the second batter up, smashing a home run to put the Yankees up 2-0 in the first inning.

Yankees catcher Austin Wells hit another homer in the second. And in the sixth inning, Guardians nemesis Giancarlo Stanton put the Yankees on top 6-2. It was Stanton’s third homerun of the series and fourth overall this postseason in just eight games.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Giancarlo Stanton has become the biggest Guardian-killer of them all, hitting a home run in the sixth inning that proved pivotal.

Drama is the only constant

With the Yankees cruising, up four runs, the Guardians went on a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. José Ramírez got it started with his franchise record tenth career postseason double, putting in a run. Josh Naylor followed with a double of his own that put in two more runs, bringing the Guardians within one. It also brought Jhonkensy Noel, Big Christmas, a hero of game three, up to the plate with two runners on base and a chance to add to his legend.

The jumbotron immediately replayed his thrilling homerun from Game 3. And once again Noel jumped on an early pitch and sent a shot into left field, but it fell just short and was caught for an out. The audible gasp from Guardians fans, who thought lightning was about to strike twice, was its own operatic climax.

It was in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 4, not the tenth, in which David Fry would once again make a dramatic hit for the Guardians. Not a homerun this time, but a ground ball that the pitcher failed to field cleanly, scoring catcher Bo Naylor to tie the game at six apiece.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Guardians fans exploded when David Fry's hit tied the game in the eighth inning.

But for the second night in a row, the Guardians’ most reliable weapon, ace closer Emmanuel Clase, was trounced by Yankee bats, giving up two runs in the top of the ninth inning. The Guardians had a chance in the bottom of the ninth, but ran out of miracles.

Fashion statement

Nothing goes with a good dramatic night out like a good outfit.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Greg Stricker has over four decades experience rooting for Cleveland baseball, and he sees great things in store for this Guardians team.

Superfan Greg Stricker cut a blazing path through the crowd of Guardians and Yankees fans, with his distinctive and original 1954 Cleveland Indians jacket. As Stricker, who’s been coming to games for over forty years, weaved through fans with his family, he was stopped by multiple groups complimenting him on his stylish piece of Cleveland history.

As he adjusted his Panama hat, he commented on the current Guardians squad fighting valiantly against a Yankees team stacked with expensive talent.

“They’re great. They don’t know how to lose. They never give up,” said Stricker.

Joy Berlin was watching the game wearing a very special dress she made herself during Cleveland’s 1995 run to the World Series. She sees some of that team in this year’s Guardians.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Joy Berlin made the dress she wore to ALCS game four in 1995, and she sees similar success for this team.

“I think what they have in common is a lot of youthful exuberance and excitement and a lot of young talent. We’re always building, right? This team is a surprise to me this year, I did not expect this. So it’s wonderful,” said Berlin.

Making it past the Yankees to the World Series would give Berlin another reason to create a lifetime keepsake.

“It would be an unforgettable experience. They all grew up admiring the Yankees. And if they beat these guys, they would love to get into the World Series. And as fans, I would be happy for them. These guys are so young and have so much to look forward to in their careers,” said Berlin.

The Guardians still have a chance. She's not putting the party dress away just yet.