Cleveland's Muni Lot is packed with Browns fans looking for a win Thursday and a playoff spot
The air in Cleveland was thick with anticipation and optimism Thursday as Browns fans prepped for a face-off against the New York Jets.
If they prevail, the Browns will clinch a spot in the playoffs. The team has only pulled that off two other times since they rejoined the NFL in 1999: once in 2002 and again in 2020.
Nicole Bozickovich grew up a Steelers fan but she and her husband Brandon have been a Browns season ticket holder for four years.
"This is the whole reason to be here," she said while tailgating in the city's Municipal Lot Downtown. "It's the environment, everyone here and then walking into the stadium just getting to feel the energy before you're even in the game."
Giovanni Castelli and his friend Paul Kaspick met in second grade and have been tailgating together with their group, named the Muni-Lot Degenerates, for over 19 years.
"Good times are here finally," Castelli said. "There's been a lot of pain and suffering, you can say, but good times are here."
The team will be led by Joe Flacco, who stepped in as starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury in November. Flacco most recently played for the Jets.
It's the perfect storm for Adam Watters, who, despite being an Akron native, is a Jets fan. He said he saw a Jets game on TV when he was a kid and fell in love with Chad Pennington. This is his second time coming to tailgate a Browns-Jets game here in Cleveland while wearing his Jets gear.
"Last time we got a hard time... It's been pretty, pretty chill today," Watters said at the Muni Lot. "They should beat us, and they're not giving us too many problems today."