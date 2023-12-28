Cleveland's Muni Lot is packed with Browns fans looking for a win Thursday and a playoff spot

The air in Cleveland was thick with anticipation and optimism Thursday as Browns fans prepped for a face-off against the New York Jets.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Giovanni Castelli and Paul Kaspick have been friends since second grade and have been tailgating Browns games together for over 19 years. They insist the Muni Lot is the best place on earth to tailgate and the only place they'll do it.

If they prevail, the Browns will clinch a spot in the playoffs. The team has only pulled that off two other times since they rejoined the NFL in 1999: once in 2002 and again in 2020.

Nicole Bozickovich grew up a Steelers fan but she and her husband Brandon have been a Browns season ticket holder for four years.

"This is the whole reason to be here," she said while tailgating in the city's Municipal Lot Downtown. "It's the environment, everyone here and then walking into the stadium just getting to feel the energy before you're even in the game."

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Nicole Bozickovich comes to tailgate regularly with her husband Brandon and their friends, and she says the atmosphere is unlike any other.

Giovanni Castelli and his friend Paul Kaspick met in second grade and have been tailgating together with their group, named the Muni-Lot Degenerates, for over 19 years.

"Good times are here finally," Castelli said. "There's been a lot of pain and suffering, you can say, but good times are here."

The team will be led by Joe Flacco, who stepped in as starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury in November. Flacco most recently played for the Jets.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Being "wacko for Flacco" has become one of the most commonly heard refrains around the city of Cleveland for the last month.

It's the perfect storm for Adam Watters, who, despite being an Akron native, is a Jets fan. He said he saw a Jets game on TV when he was a kid and fell in love with Chad Pennington. This is his second time coming to tailgate a Browns-Jets game here in Cleveland while wearing his Jets gear.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Adam Watters has no fear proudly wearing his Jets colors, despite him being from Akron. Perhaps his comfort comes from being flanked by a bevy of friends who bleed brown and orange.

"Last time we got a hard time... It's been pretty, pretty chill today," Watters said at the Muni Lot. "They should beat us, and they're not giving us too many problems today."

