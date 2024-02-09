Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/9/24

Extras
How will questions about Biden's age influence voters?
Will tanking the bipartisan border deal help or hurt Trump?
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/2/24
How foreign conflicts could sway American voters in November
Will Iran-backed militias back down after U.S. retaliatory strikes?
As rematch takes shape, Biden uses Trump's tactics
Trump closes in on Republican nomination as his campaign plays out in court
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/26/24
Biden faces unpredictable world as multiple conflicts erupt
Trump looks to New Hampshire after big win in Iowa
