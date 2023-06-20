© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The War

05: This Is What We Do (July 1967-December 1967) -Vietnamese

Season 1 Episode 8 | 1hr 27m 49s

American casualties and enemy body counts mount as Marines face deadly North Vietnamese ambushes and artillery south of the DMZ and Army units chase an elusive enemy in the central highlands. Hanoi lays plans for a massive surprise offensive, and the Johnson Administration reassures the American public that victory is in sight.

Aired: 09/20/17 | Expires: 11/07/17
Corporate funding is provided by General Motors, Anheuser-Busch, and Bank of America. Major funding is provided by Lilly Endowment, Inc.;PBS; National Endowment for the Humanities; CPB; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The Pew Charitable Trusts; The Longaberger Foundation; and Park Foundation, Inc.
Extras
Watch 8:41
The War
Joseph Medicine Crow
Joe Medicine Crow, the last war chief of the Crow Tribe of Montana is profiled in The War.
Clip: S1 | 8:41
Watch 2:07:27
The War
A World Without War
Germany and the Japanese surrender too and millions try to learn to live without war.
Episode: S1 E7 | 2:07:27
Watch 1:59:26
The War
The Ghost Front
By mid March, 1945, they are across the Rhine, while Russians are 50 miles from Berlin.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:59:26
Watch 2:06:58
The War
FUBAR
Victory in Europe seems imminent.
Episode: S1 E5 | 2:06:58
Watch 2:19:15
The War
Pride of our Nation
On D-Day, 1.5 million Allied troops take part in the greatest invasion in history.
Episode: S1 E4 | 2:19:15
Watch 1:52:42
The War
A Deadly Calling
Americans are shocked by losses on the Pacific and Allied forces are stalled.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:52:42
Watch 1:57:14
The War
When Things Get Tough
Americans mobilize for total war at home and overseas
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:57:14
Watch 0:30
The War
A World Without War | Preview
Watch a preview of Episode Seven: A World Without War, March 1945 - Dec. 1945.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The War
The Ghost Front | Preview
Watch a preview of Episode Six: The Ghost Front, Dec. 1944 - March 1945.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The War
FUBAR | Preview
Watch a preview of Episode Five: FUBAR, Sept. 1944 - Dec. 1944.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:07:27
The War
A World Without War
Germany and the Japanese surrender too and millions try to learn to live without war.
Episode: S1 E7 | 2:07:27
Watch 1:59:26
The War
The Ghost Front
By mid March, 1945, they are across the Rhine, while Russians are 50 miles from Berlin.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:59:26
Watch 2:06:58
The War
FUBAR
Victory in Europe seems imminent.
Episode: S1 E5 | 2:06:58
Watch 2:19:15
The War
Pride of our Nation
On D-Day, 1.5 million Allied troops take part in the greatest invasion in history.
Episode: S1 E4 | 2:19:15
Watch 1:52:42
The War
A Deadly Calling
Americans are shocked by losses on the Pacific and Allied forces are stalled.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:52:42
Watch 1:57:14
The War
When Things Get Tough
Americans mobilize for total war at home and overseas
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:57:14
Watch 2:24:51
The War
A Necessary War
The lives of Americans are changed forever on Dec. 7, 1941.
Episode: S1 E1 | 2:24:51