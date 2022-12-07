© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

United in Song

United In Song 2022: Ringing in the New Year Together

Season 2022 Episode 1

Ring in the New Year with music that celebrates our nation's diversity — from folk and rock to opera, country to hip hop, Broadway to bluegrass and beyond. This special performance also reflects on what brings us together as Americans.

Aired: 12/30/22
Trailer
Watch 0:30
United in Song
Trailer
Ring in the New Year with music that celebrates our nation's diversity.
Preview: S2022 E1 | 0:30
Juanes - "Para Tu Amor"
Watch 1:57
United in Song
Juanes - "Para Tu Amor"
Juanes and the American Pops Orchestra perform his hit song, "Para Tu Amor."
Clip: S2020 E1 | 1:57
Brian Stokes Mitchell - "Make Them Hear You"
Watch 2:43
United in Song
Brian Stokes Mitchell - "Make Them Hear You"
Brian Stokes Mitchell and the American Pops Orchestra perform "Make Them Hear You."
Clip: S2020 E1 | 2:43
Audra McDonald - "Climb Ev'ry Mountain"
Watch 2:46
United in Song
Audra McDonald - "Climb Ev'ry Mountain"
Audra McDonald and the American Pops Orchestra perform "Climb Ev'ry Mountain."
Clip: S2020 E1 | 2:46
Digital Extra: Morgan James - "Beautiful City"
Watch 4:20
United in Song
Digital Extra: Morgan James - "Beautiful City"
Morgan James and the American Pops Orchestra perform "Beautiful City."
Clip: S2020 E1 | 4:20
