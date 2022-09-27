Extras
Uncover more mysteries and historical inconsistencies behind King Tut's life and burial.
Explore the mysteries of King Tut's life and burial.
Explore King Tutankhamun's life and legacy.
Explore the mysteries and unanswered questions about the boy king's life.
Yasmin and Rashad head to the Egyptian Museum.
The duo explores different tombs and temples in the West Bank and East Bank of Luxor.
A tour of Ay's tomb with Egyptologist Dr. Tarek Tawfik.
Christian Corbet explains his work on the 3D print of Tutankhamun's skull.
Yasmin and Rashad look at key inscriptions that depict Tutankhamun as a baby.
Explore the mysteries and unanswered questions about the boy king's life.