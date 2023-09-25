© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The American Buffalo

Into the Storm

Season 1 Episode 2 | 1hr 59m 04s

By the late 1880s, the buffalo that once numbered in the tens of millions is teetering on the brink of extinction. But a diverse and unlikely collection of Americans start a movement that rescues the national mammal from disappearing forever. In English audio with captions, Spanish audio with captions, and Descriptive Audio.

Aired: 10/15/23 | Expires: 11/30/23
Corporate funding for The American Buffalo was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and by The Better Angels Society and its following members: The Margaret A. Cargill Foundation fund at the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation; Diane and Hal Brierley; The Keith Campbell Foundation for the Environment; John and Catherine Debs; Kissick Family Foundation; Fred and Donna Seigel; Jacqueline Mars; John and Leslie McQuown; and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Tudor Jones. Funding was also provided by The Volgenau Foundation.
Extras
Watch 18:44
The American Buffalo
Bring Them Home
An intimate look at the only indigenous tribal-led buffalo drive in North America.
Clip: 18:44
Watch 9:30
The American Buffalo
Iniskim
Iniskim follows a young woman’s journey to recovery by reconnecting with the buffalo.
Clip: 9:30
The American Buffalo
Short Films: Native Narratives & Buffalo Revitalization
These short films weave together Native voices and perspectives relating to buffalo.
Special:
Watch 5:51
The American Buffalo
The Wolakota Buffalo Project
The Rosebud Indian Reservations Wolakota Project aims to bring the buffalo home.
Clip: 5:51
Watch 18:36
The American Buffalo
Homecoming
Homecoming follows Jason Baldes as he leads historic transfers of bison to Tribal lands.
Special: 18:36
Watch 9:15
The American Buffalo
The Buffalo Nickel and Bison Facts Today
The 1913 Buffalo Nickel raises important questions how we think of the American West.
Clip: S1 E2 | 9:15
Watch 6:25
The American Buffalo
George Bird Grinnell and Early Conservation Efforts
Grinnell fought the destruction of birds and other wildlife, including the buffalo.
Clip: S1 E2 | 6:25
Watch 6:21
The American Buffalo
Sitting Bull and the Wounded Knee Massacre
More than 250 Lakotas – mostly women and children – were killed by U.S. soldiers.
Clip: S1 E2 | 6:21
Watch 5:23
The American Buffalo
Buffalo Bill and His Wild West Show
By 1889, Buffalo Bill Cody was the most famous American in the world.
Clip: S1 E2 | 5:23
Watch 9:59
The American Buffalo
Why Is Destruction Part of Our Story?
The scale of wild animal loss during the 1800s is the largest in known human history.
Clip: S1 E1 | 9:59
Watch 1:56:55
The American Buffalo
Blood Memory
America’s national mammal, once numbering millions, is driven to near extinction.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:56:55