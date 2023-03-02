© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Sanditon

Season 3 Episode 2 | 53m 05s

Georgiana faces a nearly impossible task in trying to find a lawyer, but help arrives from a surprising place. Lady Denham accepts a new vision for the town and spars with an old flame. Arthur makes a new friend.

Aired: 03/25/23 | Expires: 04/09/23
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Sanditon Season 3
Watch 0:34
Sanditon
Season 3 Teaser
Get ready! The third and final season premieres Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9/8c.
Preview: S3 | 0:34
Welcome Back to Sanditon
Watch 2:01
Sanditon
Welcome Back to Sanditon
The stars of the series give us the scoop on what we can expect in the final season!
Clip: S3 | 2:01
Season 3 Teaser #2
Watch 1:30
Sanditon
Season 3 Teaser #2
Get ready for the fireworks! The final season premieres on Sunday, March 19 at 9/8c.
Preview: S3 | 1:30
Season 2 Recap
Watch 3:36
Sanditon
Season 2 Recap
Rediscover the romance and intrigue from Season 2 before watching Season 3.
Clip: S3 | 3:36
Girl Power
Watch 0:37
Sanditon
Girl Power
Celebrate the outspoken, independent, determined girls and women of Sanditon!
Preview: S3 | 0:37
Preview
Watch 0:30
Sanditon
Preview
On the season finale, will any of our heroines get their happily ever after?
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Episode 6
Watch 52:55
Sanditon
Episode 6
On the season finale, will any of our heroines get their happily ever after?
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:55
Court, Marry, Murder
Watch 1:19
Sanditon
Court, Marry, Murder
The cast reveal which Sanditon characters they'd court, marry, and murder!
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:19
Scene
Watch 1:20
Sanditon
Scene
Tom and Arthur visit the army's camp to have an important discussion with Colonel Lennox.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:20
Alison & Fraser: Their Journey
Watch 2:04
Sanditon
Alison & Fraser: Their Journey
From something like friends to true love, Alison and Fraser's story is one for the ages.
Clip: S2 E6 | 2:04
Episode 6
Watch 52:45
Sanditon
Episode 6
Charlotte struggles to share her true feelings. Georgiana’s worst fears are realized.
Episode: S3 E6 | 52:45
Episode 5
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 5
Charlotte and Colbourne rush to Augusta’s aid. Tom is delivered some devastating news.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:05
Episode 4
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 4
Charlotte attempts to distance herself from Colbourne. Meanwhile Georgiana is unravelling.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:05
Episode 3
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 3
Colbourne’s shooting party goes ahead and Charlotte has to confront all that she’s lost.
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:05
Episode 1
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 1
Charlotte arrives back in Sanditon—fiancé in tow—for the society event of the year.
Episode: S3 E1 | 53:05
Episode 6
Watch 52:55
Sanditon
Episode 6
On the season finale, will any of our heroines get their happily ever after?
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:55
Episode 5
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 5
Lennox and Colbourne’s rivalry over Charlotte comes to a head.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Episode 4
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 4
Tension mounts for Charlotte when Colbourne and Colonel Lennox reunite at a garden party.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:05
Episode 3
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 3
Charlotte and Colbourne reach an understanding. She and Colonel Lennox enjoy an encounter.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:05
Episode 2
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 2
Charlotte starts a new job and Georgiana receives bad news.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:05