En Español: Entrar en acción (1858-1901)
The Roosevelts

En Español: Entrar en acción (1858-1901)

Season 1 Episode 8 | 1hr 54m 57s

Un frágil, asmático joven Theodore Roosevelt se transforma en un campeón de la vida vigorosa, pierde un gran amor y encuentra otro, conduce a los hombres a la batalla y luego se eleva como un cohete para convertirse a los 42 años en el presidente más joven de la historia de Estados Unidos.

Aired: 09/13/14 | Expires: 05/25/20
En Español: Entrar en acción (1858-1901)
Funding is provided by Bank of America; CPB; Mr. Jack C. Taylor; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The NEH; Rosalind P. Walter; PBS and members of The Better Angels Society, including Jessica & John Fullerton; The Pfeil Foundation  David, Mindy, Robert & Daniel Pfeil; Joan Wellhouse Newton; Bonnie & Tom McCloskey; and The Golklin Family.
