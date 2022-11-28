© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Roosevelts

Descriptive Audio: In the Arena (1901-1910)

Season 1 Episode 16 | 1hr 56m 20s

Murder brings Theodore Roosevelt to the presidency, but in the seven years that follow, he transforms the office and makes himself perhaps the best-loved of all presidents, battling corporate greed, preserving American wilderness, carrying the message of American might around the world. FDR weds Eleanor Roosevelt, and jumps at the chance to run for the New York state senate.

Aired: 09/14/14
Descriptive Audio: In the Arena (1901-1910)
