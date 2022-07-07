© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes

The Sensible Action of Lieutenant Holst

Season 2 Episode 6 | 50m 46s

Lieutenant Holst, a quiet, unambitious but stubborn members of the Copenhagen police force, gets involved in an international situation. His orders are countermanded by his superiors, and as a result a tragic death occurs. Left to his own devices and instincts, could Holst have saved a man’s life?

Aired: 09/21/22
The Sensible Action of Lieutenant Holst
Anonymous Letters
Watch 51:24
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
Anonymous Letters
Dagobert Trostler must discover who is the author of vile anonymous letters.
Episode: S2 E8 | 51:24
The Absent-Minded Coterie
Watch 50:41
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
The Absent-Minded Coterie
Msr. Valmont, a great amateur detective, must face fraud, forgery and murder.
Episode: S2 E5 | 50:41
The Affair of the Tortoise
Watch 46:57
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
The Affair of the Tortoise
Martin Hewitt confronts the death of a pet tortoise and a missing corpse.
Episode: S1 E10 | 46:57
The Case of the Dixon Torpedo
Watch 50:02
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
The Case of the Dixon Torpedo
Ronald Hynes stars as PI Jonathan Pryde in this tale of Victorian espionage.
Episode: S1 E8 | 50:02
A Message from the Deep Sea
Watch 48:54
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
A Message from the Deep Sea
John Neville stars as R. Austin Freeman’s brilliant forensic expert Dr. John Thorndyke.
Episode: S1 E1 | 48:54
The Moabite Cipher
Watch 51:14
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
The Moabite Cipher
Dr. John Thorndyke must foil a plot to assassinate the Russian Grand Duke.
Episode: S2 E9 | 51:14
Five Hundred Carats
Watch 51:02
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
Five Hundred Carats
Insp. Lipinsky most solve theft, lust and murder, stemming from a huge gem.
Episode: S2 E2 | 51:02
The Mysterious Death on the Underground Railway
Watch 51:49
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
The Mysterious Death on the Underground Railway
In this mystery, Polly Burton takes a ride on the same train as a murderer.
Episode: S2 E1 | 51:49
The Horse of the Invisible
Watch 51:52
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
The Horse of the Invisible
Donald Pleasence plays ghost hunter Carnacki, who must prevent the next family tragedy.
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:52
The Duchess of Wiltshire's Diamonds
Watch 50:50
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
The Duchess of Wiltshire's Diamonds
To help safeguard the Wiltshire Diamonds, the Duke calls in Simon Carne (Roy Dotrice).
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:50
