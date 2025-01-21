© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Resistance: They Fought Back

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 24m 44s

People have a myth stuck in their heads that during the Holocaust, Jews went to their deaths “like sheep to the slaughter.” But this is where the real story begins. Jews did not go as sheep to the slaughter. They fought back.

Aired: 01/26/25 | Expires: 02/02/25
The Evolution of Armed Resistance
Kovner wrote a Manifesto, the first published call for Jews to fight back.
The Role of Women in the Resistance
Women played an outsized role in the Jewish resistance, risking their lives daily.
Resistance in the Ghettos
Few Jews had access to weapons in the Warsaw Ghetto, but they resisted nonetheless.
Jewish Uprisings in the Camps
Even in Nazi death camps, Jews rebelled.
Jewish Partisans in the Forest
Many groups of Jews escaped the ghettos to fight in the forests, denying these areas to Germans.
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the first armed battle against the Germans.
Questioning the “sheep to the slaughter” myth…
Children were among the most tragic victims in the Holocaust.
Trailer
During the Holocaust Jews did not go to their deaths as sheep to the slaughter; they fought back.
