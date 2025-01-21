Resistance: They Fought Back

Extras
Kovner wrote a Manifesto, the first published call for Jews to fight back.
Women played an outsized role in the Jewish resistance, risking their lives daily.
Few Jews had access to weapons in the Warsaw Ghetto, but they resisted nonetheless.
Even in Nazi death camps, Jews rebelled.
Many groups of Jews escaped the ghettos to fight in the forests, denying these areas to Germans.
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the first armed battle against the Germans.
Children were among the most tragic victims in the Holocaust.
During the Holocaust Jews did not go to their deaths as sheep to the slaughter; they fought back.