POV Shorts: The Dream of a Horse

Religious leaders' use of the law to advance an unexpected religious freedom argument.
An experimental series of vignettes exploring Canarsie’s unique relationship to water.
A meditation on Detroit unveiling the fluid nature of memory in familial legacies.
A magical-realist exploration of life with chronic illness through footage and paintings.
A poetic quest in coastal South Carolina unearths Black inheritance amidst a violent past.
Reverend Farrell Duncombe remembers the role models in Alabama who helped pave his way.
Debbie recounts the moment her father, a Holocaust survivor, shared his painful memories.
The busboy who held Senator Robert F. Kennedy after he was shot remembers the night.
A WW II vet tells his grandson about when he was called up for a special assignment.
New worlds unfold in stories of tradition and hometown pride.
A Hmong girl living in rural Northern Vietnam is caught between tradition and change.
An intimate view of a woman with ALS and a family pushed to its breaking point.
By the frontlines in Eastern Ukraine, social workers create a sanctuary for kids in limbo.
Immigrant dreams and generational divides collide against LA's complex racial landscape.
A burial site containing thousands of once enslaved Africans is discovered on St. Helena.
Three stories about care and connection.
A modern contemplation on the generational divide.